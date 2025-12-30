About Us

Richelle’s Featured and Favorite Pics of the Year

Richelle Boyd’s Lineup of Fun-Filled Events and Features from 2025

Author Image By
Tue Dec 30, 2025 | 9:36am
Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Though each year is packed with events and promotions — new and returning favorites alike — our Marketing, Promotions, and Events Manager Richelle Boyd still finds time each week to work on and highlight someone or something from the Independent staff or the community. This week, she shares some favorite pictures from events and highlights that have been included in this feature this year. 

“One thing I’ve always enjoyed about writing the small feature next to the TOC is getting to connect with another staff member or someone from our community to learn more about them! I’m never certain how many people read or see this each week, but I always enjoy getting to know someone a little better and learn about their passion for whatever they’ve written or done. Though I just finished my Year in Review of all the fun things I did this year, I wanted to share a few of my highlights from the paper this year, as well as some photos from events that encapsulate my year and show how much fun I was having while time was flying by! 

“Tyler Hayden and I stuffed ourselves full of burgers in March; I showed off my large collection of house plants; I reminisced about my time working on an apple orchard; and I joined the sales team in celebrating and closing out our Best of Santa Barbara® issue. Some other fun celebrations this year included our Cheese the Day! tasting event, our Backyard Brunch event, and Best Fest, to name just a few — I’m always excited to see our photographer Ingrid Bostrom in action taking shots, and when I can I pop into a few of them. I can’t wait to see you in the pages next year!”

  • Richelle Boyd and Tyler Hayden with leftovers from their Burger Week tries. | Credit: Courtesy
  • Richelle Boyd with a portion of her plant collection for her feature in our Spring Home & Garden issue. | Credit: Courtesy
  • Richelle Boyd with her friend Grace Gonzales at Backyard Brunch 2025. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • Shekinah Bryant, Erin Lynch, Richelle Boyd, and Yen Seay at Backyard Brunch 2025. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • Richelle Boyd and DJ Darla Bea at the 2025 Indy Hops Drop Party. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • Richelle Boyd at Backyard Brunch with a custom bag from MindGarden. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • Richelle Boyd at Best Fest 2025. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
  • Richelle Boyd pouring wine at the ‘Independent’s’ Cheese the Day! event. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom
