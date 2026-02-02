This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on February 1, 2026. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

You only get one chance to make a first impression — and for a house, the front door does a lot of the talking. According to a recent Zillow study, amplified in this article, slate blue front doors win buyers’ hearts, with olive green close behind for its modern-meets-earthy vibe. White and off-white stay safely in style, while black — although popular — can feel a bit imposing if it’s not the right fit for the house. One color to avoid? Pale pink. Buyers want a blank canvas, not a bold personal statement. While I love a sweet splash of pink, apparently not everyone is ready to make themselves at home in Barbie’s dream house.

Credit: Sherman Chu

Filled with charm from top to bottom, this storybook cottage feels like it was plucked straight from the pages of a fairy tale. The curved roofline and stone chimney are the first to catch your eye. Linger longer and the magic continues to reveal itself: A garden gate tucked into a leafy hedge, a whimsical niche built into the stairway wall, and thoughtful details at every turn that induce a smile. Built in 1925, this coastal Carmel home balances romance and craftsmanship without feeling fussy. It’s no wonder readers crowned it The Wall Street Journal’s House of the Year in a year-end poll. A century old and still stealing hearts, this cottage proves that true charm never goes out of style.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Blake Bronstad



I struggled to pick just one “best” photo of 1439 Tunnel Road, because every angle makes a strong case. The view alone is show-stopping, the kind you never tire of. Add in the graceful, Spanish-style architecture featured on this week’s real estate cover, and it becomes clear: This home is photogenic inside and out. Take a look here and you’ll agree: every corner deserves a close-up. Built around a welcoming courtyard on nearly half an acre in Mission Canyon, it offers sweeping views from almost every room. Peaceful, elevated, and still close to everything — this is Santa Barbara living at its best. Don’t take my word for it; it’s open today from 1-4 p.m. for you to see for yourself. Offered by David Kim Group at $3,495,000.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



If you noticed a theme in this week’s newsletter — pink door! romantic cottage! dreamy view! — this is your reminder that it’s February; less than two weeks ‘til Valentines Day. It’s also SBIFF week and our film fest coverage has started in earnest. If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s the full issue — both front and back. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!