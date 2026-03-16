This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on March 15, 2026. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up on Tuesday, plenty of people are planning to wear their green. Join the Independent for our St. Paddy’s Day stroll down State Street! Details below. If you’ve glanced at our surrounding hills lately, you might already feel a bit transported to Ireland — with the deep emerald slopes sparkling in the sunshine. I’m still swooning from a recent trip to Carrizo Plain National Monument, where both the greens and the yellows were putting on a spectacular show. We spotted flashes of orange poppies and purple lupine, too. The display was compelling enough that we’re heading back for another camping trip this weekend. If the hills are still putting on their show, I’ll share a few snapshots on our Instagram — take a look today and enjoy it in real time. And yes, Scout gets to come, too.

Credit: Sara Ligorria-Tramp

Credit: Baptiste Bohu

My partner and I grabbed coffee the other day: He ordered his usual plain black drip, while I went for my go-to iced oat vanilla latte. The barista laughed and said our drinks were complete opposites. Fair point. He also tends to dress head-to-toe in black, while I gravitate toward a brighter palette. So when Emily Henderson recently posted on her blog that yellow is a bold color that works like a neutral, my first thought was I know someone who’s gonna disagree with that. I, on the other hand, was instantly intrigued — and maybe even ready to splurge on something sunny. Take a look at a few of her examples, and see what you think. Better yet, send me a photo of your own splashy yellow decor — it might just make a future feature.

For another study in yellow, Architecture Wave (AW) showcases a sun-drenched Mediterranean villa by Baptiste Bohu — all cracked walls, character, and irresistible texture. They call it an “aged yellow that triggers joy and nostalgia,” and the internet seems to agree: The home has gone viral, stirring up emotions from admirers around the globe. According to AW, the feel-good magic isn’t just the vibrant color — it’s the whole lived-in, sun-warmed character of the place. Before you start plotting a stay at this dreamy Sicilian escape, though, a small reality check: It’s an actual family home. Still, there’s no harm in a little vibrant-yellow daydreaming.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Gavin Palmer

This week’s cover home is less a house than a horizon: Naples/Santa Barbara Ranch a breathtaking sweep of rolling green hills across 1,000 acres with a mile of coastline along the Gaviota Coast. Rich in history and natural beauty, the ranch is listed by Kerry Mormann and Associates, who aptly call it “one of the most consequential remaining landholdings on the California coast.” The property stretches across both sides of Highway 101 and could potentially be divided into multiple parcels. If this sounds like big news, it is: Indy reporter Callie Fausey reported on it this week quoting Mormann as saying that his goal “is to try to find somebody who will respect and preserve the property.” More details — along with breathtaking photos and video — are worth a look here.

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:



We’ve gathered a passel of open homes for you to tour in today’s sunshine: Find them here.

THIS WEEK’S EVENT:

Calling all readers, neighbors, friends, fans, and family: The almost-famous Santa Barbara Indy St. Patrick’s Day Stroll is back! Join us on Tuesday evening as we don our green, meet at our brand new office location – 223 East De la Guerra Street – and stroll down State Street. We’ll be accompanied by real live bagpipes, and will end our stroll at Institution Ale, 516 State Street. All ages are welcome for this family friendly frolic. As we like to say: Irish for a day, Independent for life!

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s the full issue — both front and back. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!