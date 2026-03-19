As someone who tends to run a little warm, I’ll admit I was apprehensive about spending an afternoon sampling chili under Buellton’s blazing midday sun, where temperatures had been climbing into the nineties.

But my worries quickly faded the moment my fiancé and I stepped into Flying Flags RV Resort on Sunday, March 15, for the Buellton Wine and Chili Festival. The air buzzed with live music, sunscreen, and the unmistakable aroma of slow-simmered spices.

More than 30 wineries and craft beverage producers poured their finest offerings while local restaurants, nonprofits, and community members faced off in a Chili and Salsa Cook-Off, competing for the title of the area’s best.

This year’s “Uncorking the Heat” theme proved fitting in more ways than one — a nod not only to the spice level, but to the golden Central Coast sun overhead.

Guests enjoying the annual Buellton Wine and Chili Festival | Photo: FLYING90

Upon entering, festival staff handed us commemorative wine glasses along with cleverly designed plates featuring a cutout for the glass — a small but genius detail that made juggling tastings feel effortless.

The chili offerings alone were enough to keep us occupied for hours. There was so much to try that any lingering concern about the heat quickly gave way to strategy: Pace ourselves, duck into the shade, repeat.

Our first stop was Hoyt Family Vineyards, where the chili itself was simple and comforting, but the toppings stole the show — tangy sour cream, sharp pickled onions, and fresh cilantro. Another standout came from Chumash Casino Resort, which served a rich short rib chili made with their signature Valley Fog beer — deep, savory, and slightly malty. Their Pork Belly Chili Verde with chicharrones was equally memorable — tender, fatty bites balanced by a vibrant green sauce that kept us coming back for more.

Some of the food at the Buellton Wine and Chili Festival | Photo: FLYING90



Firestone Walker Brewing Company brought the heat with their 805 Central Coast–style chili, a hearty mix of ground beef, tomatoes, jalapeños, and garlic, finished with crema and melted cheddar. Their red salsa, bright and punchy with just the right kick, was a perfect companion.

Between chili tastings, we made our way through the wine and cider pours — a welcome, refreshing counterpoint.

One of my favorite sips of the day came from Kalyra Winery: their 2024 rosé of pinot noir, which tasted like bottled sunshine — crisp and dry with notes of wild strawberry, watermelon rind, and a hint of citrus zest. Hoyt Family Vineyards also impressed with their pinot noir rosé, slightly more delicate, offering soft floral aromatics.

As a devoted cider fan with a running list of favorites, I was especially excited to try S.L.O. Cider Co. Their Oaked cider immediately stood out. Built on a semi-dry base and aged on medium toast French oak, it carried subtle notes of vanilla.

Guests getting into the spirit at the annual Buellton Wine and Chili Festival | Photo: FLYING90

Their Rosé cider offered a completely different, but equally compelling, experience. Made from Pacific Northwest apples and lightly infused with red raspberry and hibiscus, it poured a striking garnet hue. “Crisp and refreshing, it’s perfect for beach days, post-ride hangs, or game nights with friends,” said Sales Manager Josiah Harvey.

And just when I thought the day couldn’t get any better, I spotted Drink Ysidro’s Sake Spritz. Made with premium sake, grapefruit, and a touch of sea salt, it was light, citrusy, and incredibly refreshing, perfect for an impossibly hot afternoon.

By the end of it all, I was sweating, full of chili, and excited to return for next year.



For more information about Buellton’s Wine and Chili Festival, see buelltonwineandchilifestival.com.