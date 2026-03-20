Big Climbs, Big Views, No Easy Miles: Santa Barbara’s Nine Trails Ultramarathon

There are people who run — by choice — 35 miles at 6 a.m., fueled by gummy worms, salt pills (yes, salt pills, because you sweat so much your electrolyte balance goes sideways), and as much water as they can guzzle down while out of breath.

My roommate and I had the luck of choosing the exact same trail as the Santa Barbara Nine Trails Endurance Run on the same hot Saturday morning. We were headed in the opposite direction, and only planned to cover about half the distance. Still, as we passed each of the 153 runners, we became unofficial cheerleaders.

“Aloha! Howdy! Good morning! Whoop, whoop — you’re killing it!” we shouted.

Ten miles into our backward version of the course, I found myself chanting a family mantra: My dad might have raised a complainer, but he did not raise a quitter. Needless to say, I will be back to attempt the full route next year.

The official Nine Trails course is not subtle about its intentions. The race description promises “big climbs, big views, technical trails, great people.” It also warns participants to expect long unsupported stretches across steep, rocky terrain — more than 10,000 vertical feet of climbing and descending packed into 35 miles.

Starting at the Jesusita Trailhead before dawn, runners head toward Inspiration Point, then descend and climb again across a web of front-country routes including Tunnel, Rattlesnake, Cold Spring, and Romero Canyon trails. At the halfway point, they turn around and retrace the entire route.

For many participants, that turnaround is the race’s defining psychological moment.

“I would say the hardest part is getting to that turnaround point and realizing you basically have to do everything you just ran through again,” said Sam Marks, 26, a Santa Barbara runner and community and events manager for the performance apparel brand Rabbit, one of the event’s sponsors. “There’s a huge mental and physical challenge in knowing there’s another half waiting for you,” she said. “All the good and bad parts in reverse.”

Aid stations spaced along the course offer water, electrolyte mixes, fruit, salty snacks, and energy gels. But runners are also expected to carry their own supplies and navigate the route using digital GPX maps. The race is intentionally low-frills, organizers emphasize, and not designed for spectators or support crews.

Marks said that stripped-down structure is part of the appeal.

“It has a really grassroots, backyard feel,” she said. “People show up for the adventure and the challenge. It’s not about putting on a flashy show — the course kind of speaks for itself.”

Despite its relatively modest mileage, Nine Trails has developed a reputation among ultrarunners as unusually technical. Sections of narrow, rocky trail, and steep climbs demand careful footing and pacing. Wildlife encounters are not uncommon.

“This is probably the most technical race I’ve done,” Marks said. “It’s steep, it’s rocky, some trails are overgrown. You really have to stay focused.”

Yet runners also describe moments of clarity and appreciation for the landscape — particularly as the sun rises over the Santa Barbara coastline.

“As I was climbing toward Inspiration Point, there was this super pink sunrise,” Marks said. “You look out at the ocean and realize, ‘This is my home.’ I drove eight minutes to the start line. It’s hard to complain when you get to experience that.”

This year’s race drew 186 registered runners. Of those, 139 reached the finish, while 24 did not complete the course and 23 never started.

The fastest finishers completed the rugged route in just more than six hours — a pace that underscores the course’s difficulty. Finn James, 25, of San Luis Obispo took first overall in 6:04:22. Salt Lake City runner Leah Yingling, 34, was the top female finisher, crossing in 6:44:33.

Community ties also run deep throughout the event. Local running groups staff the aid stations, and longtime participants often return year after year, treating the race as both competition and reunion.

“There’s a lot of local pride,” Marks said. “You’ll see people you know all over the course. It feels like you’re part of something.”

For sponsors such as Rabbit — which provides participant shirts and helps support logistics around packet pickup and course promotion — that sense of shared identity is central to the race’s appeal.

“You’ll see someone wearing a Nine Trails shirt somewhere totally random, and there’s this instant connection,” Marks said. “It’s like a badge of honor.”

I plan on earning mine next year.