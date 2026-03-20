Unraveling the Legacy of César Chávez on the Central Coast

The revelations of sexual abuse allegations against civil rights activist and labor leader César Chávez, uncovered in a New York Times investigative report on Wednesday, have forced local and state leaders to reconsider the legacy of a man who was celebrated as one of the most important figures in Mexican-American cultural history.

California legislators have already announced plans to change César Chávez Day to focus on a wider celebration of the entire farmworker movement. Here in Santa Barbara, government officials are already considering changing the name of Calle César Chávez and making a similar redirection of the focus on future holiday celebrations.

The evidence unleashed in by the New York Times includes allegations that Chávez — a cofounder of the United Farm Workers (UFW) who died in 1993 — abused his power to manipulate and force multiple women and teenage girls into sexual encounters over the course of decades. Several of the victims who spoke out were too young to consent to sex at the time of the alleged abuse.

César Chávez | Credit: Wikipedia

UFW cofounder Dolores Huerta, who spent years building the Chicano Farmworker Movement with Chávez, was among the many women to come forward and break decades of silence to reveal personal accounts of being assaulted by a man she considered her “boss and the leader of a movement” she had dedicated her life to serving.

Huerta issued a statement detailing two separate incidents. She said Chávez “manipulated and pressured” her into having sex in a hotel room in 1960. Six years later, in 1966, she said Chávez drove her out to a secluded field where he “parked and raped” her. She described feeling trapped in both incidents and said she chose not to report out of fear that it would derail the progress of the farmworker movement. Both encounters led to pregnancies that were kept secret, with the children being raised by different families.

“I am nearly 96 years old, and for the last 60 years have kept a secret because I believed that exposing the truth would hurt the farmworker movement I have spent my entire life fighting for,” Huerta said.

The news prompted a flood of public statements from public officials, community leaders, and nonprofit groups condemning Chávez and sharing their support for the victims. There has also been a push to erase his name and likeness from the many public spaces, streets, and institutions bearing his name.

California has celebrated César Chávez Day (March 31) since 2000, and there are 30 schools, seven university buildings, five libraries, three statues, and more than a dozen parks and streets in the state dedicated to Chávez, including Calle César Chávez in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara City Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez said the news was “heartbreaking, shocking, and disappointing,” and he is hoping that the community can use this as an opportunity to call out the behavior of predators like Chávez.

“He doesn’t deserve to be praised anymore,” Gutierrez said.

Councilmember Gutierrez said that for many Latinos, Chávez’s legacy had already been tarnished due to a history of controversial remarks toward undocumented farmworkers, including publicly using the derogatory term “wetbacks” on several occasions.

“He was definitely this polarizing person,” Gutierrez said. “To me, there’s always been this weird dichotomy about who he was presented to be and who he really was.”

Gutierrez said he has been fielding calls from many community members who are asking the city to change the name of Calle César Chávez and to redirect the focus of the March 31 holiday. He said he’s already had discussions with several fellow councilmembers and the city administrator’s office in an effort to get the ball rolling with both.

City Administrator Kelly McAdoo told the Independent the city has not formally had time to evaluate the issues and make recommendations to council yet, but she did confirm that she spoke with councilmembers to discuss how the city would bring the matter to a future meeting.

McAdoo said changing a street name is a “fairly lengthy process,” and the earliest the city could schedule discussion would be April 7. As for the upcoming March 31 César Chávez Day, McAdoo said there would not be time to change or eliminate a holiday before this year’s scheduled holiday, which is recognized as a day off for all city employees.

“As this is a benefit to employees, any change or elimination of the holiday would require negotiations with the unions,” McAdoo said. “We wouldn’t be able to move quickly enough to make any changes prior to the March 31 holiday.”

Gutierrez said he hopes the city exercises caution about dedicating streets or holidays to individuals in the future. He said he would recommend the city change the name to something celebrating the wider labor movement or just return the street to its original name, Salsipuedes Street. Some community members have suggested the name “Si Se Puede” Street, to honor the phrase coined by Huerta during the farmworker movement.

There is a renewed push to rename Calle César Chávez in Santa Barbara. |Credit: Jackson Friedman



“I agree that we need to change the name,” Gutierrez said. “I think we’re all in agreement that we need to discuss this at a bare minimum — we’re not gonna take this lightly.”

State and district representatives have also spoken out in response to news about Chávez. Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón called the accounts of abuse “devastating and painful,” and shared gratitude to the victims who shared their firsthand experiences. “The survivors have held onto this pain for decades, and we owe it to them to hear their voices and to honor their truth,” Limón said.

On Thursday, Limón and Speaker of the State Assembly Robert Rivas announced plans for a Farmworkers Day to celebrate the contributions of agricultural laborers and organizers throughout the state’s history.

“For decades, the heart of the movement has been about farmworkers, families, and allies — not one single person,” Limón said. “That truth remains today.”

Congressmember Salud Carbajal issued a statement saying he was “shocked and saddened” to learn about the allegations against Chávez.

“I stand firmly with the victims and their loved ones as investigations move forward,” Carbajal said. “I believe we cannot celebrate a man, regardless of his accomplishments, if he harmed women and children in such evil ways. This March 31, I urge our community to unite around celebrating the contributions and essential work of farmworkers, rather than celebrating César Chávez.”

La Casa de la Raza, an Eastside Santa Barbara community center that opened at the height of the Chicano movement, is located on Calle César Chávez. The building has many historical ties to the farmworker movement, Huerta, and Chávez, with both visiting the center over the years.

Following the allegations of abuse against Chávez, Jennifer Sanchez, founder of La Casa’s Restorative Justice Education Center, issued a statement in support of Huerta.

“We know there is a lot of controversy around the building’s history and where we stand, and we want to be clear: we have and always will stand with Dolores Huerta,” Sanchez said. “We thank her for breaking her silence and coming forward at 96 years old. We honor her courage, and we honor all victims who have carried their truth in silence. Survivors have the right to come forward in their own time and we are grateful she chose to speak now.”

Several nonprofits representing farmworkers issued similar statements condemning Chávez and supporting the victims of his alleged abuse. The Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP) and Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) both pointed out how patterns of abuse can severely impact vulnerable communities, especially farmworkers who are unlikely to speak out of fear of immigration enforcement.

“We recognize that many in our community are already living in fear due to ongoing immigration enforcement and the threat of family separation,” MICOP representatives said in a public statement. “For survivors, these fears are compounded and often prevent individuals from reporting abuse or seeking support out of concern for their safety or that of their loved ones.”

Hazel Davalos, community organizing director at CAUSE, said the allegations run “contrary to the very spirit of worker organizations,” and called on the community to commit to making collective movements safe spaces by calling out leaders who abuse their positions of power.

“Social movements have always been far more than singular leaders,” Davalos said. “The farmworker movement did not begin with Chávez nor has it ended with him. Farmworkers in our region have been organizing for dignity and justice since before his birth and continue today…. Countless farmworkers bravely fought for fair working conditions and livable wages, risking their livelihoods and facing down the barrels of guns. Their undeniable legacy continues today with grassroots organizing led by immigrant and indigenous farmworkers here in the Central Coast and across international borders. They are the heroes of this movement and always will be.”