Flights Take Off: Santa Barbara Airport Launches New Nonstop Routes to Chicago and San Diego

Two nonstop routes long in the works have officially taken off at Santa Barbara Airport, marking an expansion of both short-haul and cross-country travel options for Central Coast passengers.

Daily service to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport began April 6 on United Airlines, while twice-daily flights to San Diego International Airport launched April 22 on Alaska Airlines.

The routes, first announced in October, restore destinations that briefly existed during the pandemic-era travel cycle before being cut. Their return reflects what airport officials describe as stronger demand and more stable airline operations.

The San Diego flight — about one hour gate-to-gate — is now Santa Barbara’s shortest commercial route, slightly quicker than existing flights to the Bay Area. By car, the same trip can take more than three hours. The Chicago route, meanwhile, compresses what would be roughly a 30-hour drive into a four-hour flight while opening access to one of the country’s largest aviation hubs.

Airport Director Chris Hastert said in a media release that the San Diego service in particular responds to local demand for convenience — “eliminating the long drive and making travel across Southern California easier than ever.”

Local roller skate crew @Skate0five welcomed travelers from San Diego during a small celebration at Santa Barbara Airport’s terminal on April 22, 2026. | Credit: SBA

Both routes also function less as endpoints than gateways. Through Chicago, passengers can connect to hundreds of destinations across the Midwest, East Coast, and internationally. San Diego, increasingly positioned as a secondary hub, offers onward access to Hawai‘i, Mexico, and Europe.

The San Diego route will operate on a 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft, while Chicago service uses a larger Boeing 737 MAX 8. Airport officials said the inaugural Chicago flight departed near capacity, an early signal of demand.

The airport marked the San Diego launch with a small terminal celebration, complete with a welcome booth, local partners, and complimentary ice cream for passengers.

More changes are already on the horizon. Beginning August 4, Southwest Airlines is expected to join Alaska in offering service to San Diego, further increasing frequency on the route.

Santa Barbara Airport now serves 13 destinations with an average of roughly two dozen daily flights, part of a steady post-pandemic rebuild of its route network.