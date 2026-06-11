New for 2026-2027: We are doubling our investment and are excited to offer two types of Co-Sponsorships:

Events and Activities: For organizations that are hosting events, activities, or professional development opportunities for children prenatal through 5, their families, and the providers who serve them. We are currently accepting applications for events and activities taking place between July 1 – December 31, 2026. Deadline to apply for Fall 2026 is June 30, 2026 at 5 P.M.

Trainings and Conferences: For individuals seeking funding for registration, lodging, or other travel costs to attend professional development trainings or conferences. We are accepting applications for trainings and conferences between July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027. Deadline to apply is May 1, 2027, and are available to apply for on an as-needed basis.