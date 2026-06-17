As a lifelong fan of the romantic comedy genre, I have seen many, many times how the search for love can take you down all kinds of twisty trails. But John C. Reilly’s adventure in Mister Romantic definitely qualifies as one of the most absurdly funny love quests I’ve been on. We knew we were in for something a bit off kilter when the musicians, dressed in old-timey black suits, strolled down the aisle and up to the stage in a dirge-like, funeral march–style as they entered the June 7th show at the Lobero.

A trunk is dragged onstage, and out pops our star in all of his loopy, ginormous Bozo-haired glory. “Hello, I’m Mister Romantic,” said Riley, seamlessly embodying the persona of his sweet, dopey character. He explained his quest to the audience: “I can stay in the box, or put on a show. And I don’t have to go back in if I can find one person who will love me forever.”

John C. Reilly as Mister Romantic | Photo: Bobbi Rich

That’s the basic conceit of Mister Romantic, as Reilly explained to me in our interview earlier this spring (read here). But hearing about it is one thing, and seeing it in person is another. I’m completely charmed as — after pointing to the band and saying, “I don’t know who these people are, but I hope they know the same songs I do” — they launch into a solid rendition of “Dream When You’re Feeling Blue,” with Reilly singing a strong lead and launching into even stronger comedic dance and pantomime during the instrumental sections.

Between songs, which include more loveable standards like “It’s Only a Paper Moon,” “Mona Lisa,” and “A Kiss to Build a Dream On,” Mister Romantic goes out into the audience on his quest for love. A cute woman named Diane is pulled on stage to be serenaded with rose petals and song; and after her rejection, Mister Romantic rubs noses with 85-year-old Jim, who nonetheless also turns down the offer of forever love.

It’s back out into the audience for Mister Romantic, who notes aloud that everyone seems to be pointing at other people. “Is Santa Barbara into arranged marriages?”

Mister Romantic is once again rejected by Mark, a “tall drink of water,” who said, albeit gently, that even if they were the last two people on a desert island, he still wouldn’t be into it. A couple also rejects him, as does a 13 year old boy. But through it also, Mister Romantic keeps on singing sweetly, “Are You Lonesome Tonight,” “What’ll I Do,” and the apropos finale “I’ll Be Seeing You.”

The quest for love will continue another night, Mister Romantic reassures us after he introduces the band — Buster on violin, Charlie Chips on horn, Vicorus on bass, and Maestro (“this one I’m a little sweet on,” he confides) on piano — as he gets back into the trunk to paddle away, leaving us all to ponder a lovely evening of lost loves and eternal optimism.