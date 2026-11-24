A pond of ocean water on West Beach shimmered in the sun Tuesday morning in Santa Barbara, as a king tide lapped lazily over the sand, settling into a broad depression on the beach.

“That pond may be a combination of last week and this week’s high tides,” explained Angela Rodriguez, spokesperson for the city’s Waterfront Department. Without the wave-generating forces of high winds and high water levels from a storm, Tuesday’s king tide — which is a lay term for a very high tide — merely reflected the higher-than-normal astronomical tide for the area.

Out in the mid-Pacific a few days ago, a big storm generated a tall swell that is approaching Santa Barbara from the northwest. It may get here on Wednesday, but already the National Weather Service is predicting 20-foot waves in Northern California with the attendant flood and big wave warnings across the state’s coastal cities. Here, Point Conception protects the coastline, said Bryan Lewis of the National Weather Service. Only the swell making it around the point can deliver good surf, generally at southwest-facing beaches over the next two days.

So far, Santa Barbara County has closed beaches north of Point Conception: Guadalupe Dunes, Surf Beach, and Lompoc’s Ocean Beach Park. The popular surfing spots at Jalama remain open, with 15-20-foot waves expected at its west-facing beach. South-facing beaches below Point Conception could get up to 10-foot waves.

When a big swell is predicted, the cliffs at Isla Vista are top of mind. On Tuesday the effects were mild, with seafoam wetting the base of the weak sedimentary rock. Two more king tides are predicted for December 23-25 and January 21-22, 2027. For the homes lining the clifftop, and the students who live inside them, any weather enhancing the wave action will determine how much they need to watch for crumbling cliffs.

[Click to enlarge] The king tide in Isla Vista on Tuesday | Credit: Ian Chung

The county anticipates accelerated coastal erosion with extreme high tides and is taking no chances. Supervisor Laura Capps, whose district encompasses Isla Vista and the university, said her office has worked for months to educate property owners and the community about bluff safety. The Sheriff’s Office and County Fire are on standby if evacuation becomes necessary, and county staff is monitoring the cliffs before and after the king tides. “Our message is simple,” Capps stated in an email. “Stay well back from bluff edges, which can fail without warning, sign up for READYSBC.org, and follow any public safety or evacuation instructions if they are issued.”

“What the county is doing in Isla Vista is one of the more progressive efforts in the state,” said Charles Lester, director of UC Santa Barbara’s Ocean and Coastal Policy Center, whose previous job put him at the head of the California Coastal Commission. “The county has been monitoring, asking property owners to address instability, cutting back buildings, moving buildings back. It’s how to adapt.”

High tides on Tuesday brought the ocean into the mouth of Mission Creek. | Credit: Jean Yamamura

For Lester, it makes sense to move development out of hazardous zones. Seawalls and protection at the toe of cliffs, those have the effect of stripping beaches of sand. And it’s all expensive and short term. “The cliffs have been eroding for a long time, and they’re not going to stop eroding,” Lester noted.

The current high tides and the added height from the warm ocean water are only part of what could occur in the long run, Lester said. “When we get a big damage event, all these highs come together: a big storm and big surge plus high tide plus Kelvin wave,” he said. The elevated water level may abate as winter brings an expected cooling, but, according to Lester, “Talk to me in April and we’ll see what the story is.”