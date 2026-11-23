Chris Mailes, the City of Santa Barbara’s lantern-jawed and silver-haired fire chief, will be stepping down after five years at the top and 34 years with the department the day after Christmas. City Fire’s Operations Division Chief Brian Federmann will serve as interim chief until the city selects a permanent replacement.

Mailes is that increasingly rare breed of public safety executive to rise up the ranks of the town where he was born and grew up. Before joining the department, Mailes spent nine years as an EMT working for AMR.

In recent years, it seemed Mailes was joined at the hip with the county’s recently retired Fire Chief Mark Hartwig as they both led the charge, albeit unsuccessfully, to get the county’s lucrative ambulance contract removed from private contractor AMR and given to the County Fire Department. It was an effort backed by all seven fire chiefs in the county. Together they argued the Fire Department could do the job better and cheaper, pointing out that they often show up in response to emergency calls for service faster than their counterparts with AMR.

Mailes’s departure tracks pretty closely with that of his predecessors. In a statement to City Administrator Kelly McAdoo, he stated, “I depart with my head held high. It’s been an amazing career. I cannot thank the city enough for the care that’s been provided to my family and I over the years.”

Mailes’s retirement comes shortly after Harwig’s, who stepped down this summer and three other chiefs — Robert Kovach of Carpinteria, Don Nelson of Carpinteria, and Ben Fallon of Lompoc. (Fallon left to take the job as Montecito chief.) All four announced their departures within roughly four months of each other.