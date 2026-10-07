Camerata Pacifica Launches on Spotify and Apple Music

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Camerata Pacifica is launching channels on Spotify and Apple Music,making selections from its extensive archive of recorded performances available on the two streaming platforms.

The first group of releases spans multiple seasons, programs and venues and reflects the breadth of Camerata Pacifica’s repertoire. Works include Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas in E Minor, Op. 90 and G Minor, Op. 49, No. 1; Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata; Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet; Dvořák’s Serenade for Winds; Bach/Sitkovetsky’s Goldberg Variations; Bax’s Oboe Quintet; Schumann’s Märchenbilder; and works by Lera Auerbach, Kenji Bunch, David Bruce, Caroline Shaw, Joseph Schwantner and others.

The releases are the first stage of an ongoing project to make more of Camerata Pacifica’s recorded history available digitally. The ensemble has already developed a substantial online audience: performances on its YouTube channel have received nearly 4 million views.

“Over the years, we’ve captured remarkable performances by many extraordinary musicians,” said Camerata Pacifica Founder and Artistic Director Adrian Spence. “These releases allow us to share more of that history and repertoire, and this is only the beginning. We’ll continue adding recordings from the archive over time.”

Camerata Pacifica’s international roster of Principal Artists includes Che-Yen Chen, Principal Viola; Ani Aznavoorian, Principal Cello; Sébastian Jacot, Principal Flute; Nicholas Daniel, Principal Oboe; Jose Franch-Ballester, Principal Clarinet; Ben Goldscheider, Principal Horn; Ji Hye Jung, Principal Percussion; Gilles Vonsattel, Principal Piano; and Irina Zahharenkova, The Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Chair.

The streaming launch comes as Camerata Pacifica celebrates its 37th season including two world premieres and the continuation of BEETHOVEN32, Gilles Vonsattel’s three-season performance of the complete 32 Beethoven piano sonatas. In August, Camerata Pacifica was named Ensemble of the Year by Chamber Music America, the national service organization.

Opening concerts take place October 11–15 at The Huntington’s Rothenberg Hall in San Marino; Zipper Hall in Downtown Los Angeles; Santa Barbara’s Music Academy of the West; and Thousand Oaks’ Janet and Ray Scherr Forum.

The new Spotify and Apple Music channels join Camerata Pacifica’s other digital initiatives, including its YouTube performance archive and The Nightingale Channel, which provides chamber music programming free of charge to patients, families and caregivers through hospitals and healthcare systems across the country.

Additional recordings will be released on Spotify and Apple Music over time.