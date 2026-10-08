Announcement

Twin Lakes Golf Course to Host Second Annual Santa Barbara Par 3 Championship

Nine-hole tournament offers golfers ages 13 and up a chance to compete for prizes, with lunch and a soft drink included

Author Image By Twin Lakes Golf Course
Thu Oct 08, 2026 | 9:42pm
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Twin Lakes Golf Course will host its Second Annual Santa Barbara Par 3 Championship on Saturday, November 14, 2026, bringing golfers of all skill levels together for a nine-hole competition focused on short-game skill and friendly competition.

Open to golfers ages 13 and up, the tournament will feature individual stroke play with no handicaps, giving every player an equal opportunity to compete. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers, along with a prize for the Closest-to-the-Pin winner. Each $65 registration includes lunch and a soft drink.

“This tournament is about good golf, good food, and bringing people together,” said Don Parsons, owner of Twin Lakes Golf Course. “It’s a fun way to test your short game and enjoy a day at Twin Lakes.”

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
Time: Tee times begin at 10 a.m. and will be assigned the week of the tournament
Location: Twin Lakes Golf Course, 6034 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara
Entry Fee: $65 per player (includes lunch and a soft drink)
Eligibility: Ages 13 and up
Format: Individual stroke play, no handicaps

Space is limited. Registration is available at http://www.twinlakesgolf.com or by calling Jonathan at (805) 964-1414.

Fri Oct 09, 2026 | 07:04am
https://www.independent.com/2026/10/08/twin-lakes-golf-course-to-host-second-annual-santa-barbara-par-3-championship/

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