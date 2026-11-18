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Key Takeaways:

Spectrum is saying ‘thank you’ with a free Gig Speed Lift for eligible customers* that activate the speed upgrade in the My Spectrum App.

Don’t let a 5G Home Internet connection offered by the competition eat into your playtime. Download Grand Theft Auto VI in less than 30 minutes* with Spectrum Internet Gig.

The Gig Speed Lift offer stays on through Thanksgiving, when full households stream football, join FaceTime calls and start their Black Friday shopping, all at once.

STAMFORD, Conn. — The most anticipated game in the world is almost ready to download, and Spectrum is treating eligible customers to a free Gig Speed Lift through November 30 that will have them cruising Vice City before the rest of the block finishes downloading. No cost, and no strings attached.

How Spectrum’s Gig Speed Lift works:

Now through Nov. 30, opt in: Customers with qualifying Internet plans and compatible equipment can activate the speed upgrade in one tap on the My Spectrum App .

Customers with qualifying Internet plans and compatible equipment can activate the speed upgrade in one tap on the . Customers get boosted to Spectrum Internet 1 Gig . In select areas, if customers already have 1 Gig, they move up to 2 Gig .

. In select areas, if customers already have 1 Gig, they move up to . Nov. 19, game on: Grand Theft Auto VI launches.

Grand Theft Auto VI launches. Nov. 26, Thanksgiving: A full house, a lot of devices and plenty of bandwidth to go around.

A full house, a lot of devices and plenty of bandwidth to go around. Nov. 27 to 30, Black Friday through Cyber Monday: Browse and check out faster while the lift is still running.

Browse and check out faster while the lift is still running. Nov. 30, last lap: The Gig Speed Lift ends. No changes to your bill, nothing for you to do.

Go deeper: Spectrum Internet Gig for the win: Spectrum Internet delivers speeds up to 1 Gbps across the Company’s 45-state service area and in select markets, offers speeds up to 2 Gbps. Spectrum’s network powers the nation’s most reliable internet**, keeping speeds fast even when the whole neighborhood is online. Customers can learn more about Spectrum’s free Gig Speed Lift at spectrum.net/thank-you.

*Gig Speed Lift active through 11/30/2026; subject to change; applies to qualified residential customer without any outstanding obligation to Spectrum. Internet speed will return to original tier speed at the end of Gig Speed Lift period. Restrictions apply. ©Charter Communications, all rights reserved.

**Most reliable Internet claim based on Broadband Reliability Experience among top 5 national providers in Opensignal USA: Fixed Broadband Experience Report – May 2026. Based on Opensignal independent analysis of Internet connectivity, completion, and sufficiency.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), the leading broadband and video company in the nation and the fastest growing mobile provider in its footprint, with services available to more than 70 million homes and small to large businesses across 45 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.