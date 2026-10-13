First Annual Pie Baking Contest Comes to Montecito

Montecito’s First Annual Pie Baking Contest Contest is on Saturday at Montecito Country Mart | Photo: @sbculinaryexperience

Montecito Country Mart and the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience invite all bakers to bring their proudest pie to its first Annual Pie Baking Contest on Saturday, October 17. All pies must be dropped off in the courtyard by 11 a.m. to enjoy an afternoon of baking, tasting, and friendly competition.

While the judges deliberate, participants can indulge in a baking demonstration by Miette and pie by the slice. Winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m.

The divisions are Adult and Youth (under 14). The adult division winner will receive $100, while the second and third place winners receive gift cards. The pies are judged on taste, presentation, and flakiness of the crust.

The pie must be made with only all-natural ingredients, meaning no artificial ingredients, coloring, or chemical preservatives, and nothing store-bought (including crusts or fillings). The pie must be baked in a disposable 9” pie tin. Additionally, a card must accompany the pie with your pie’s name, your name, your phone number, and the recipe.

The Montecito Country Mart and Santa Barbara Culinary Experience are presenting the first-annual Montecito Pie Baking Contest. The event will be held on Saturday, October 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Montecito Country Mart (1016 Coast Village Rd). For more information visit sbce.events/event/1st-annual-montecito-pie-baking-contest.