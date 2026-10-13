On Thursday, Lompoc man Joshua Cullors died in a crash between his motorcycle and an SUV in front of the Lompoc Fuel station on Ocean Avenue.

Just after 11 a.m. on October 8, Lompoc Police and emergency responders responded to the scene to find a severely injured Cullors and immediately started rendering lifesaving aid. Cullors succumbed to his injuries before he could be transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The white Hyundai SUV was left with a smashed passenger-side front door and one minorly injured passenger, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver, uninjured in the incident, remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Crash between motorcycle and van on Ocean Avenue in Lompoc on October 8th 2026. | Credit: Lompoc Police Department

The Lompoc Police Department is currently investigating the incident and said that drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been involved in the crash. Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the fatal crash to contact the Lompoc Police Department by calling (805) 736-2341.

Cullors leaves behind two children and his wife, Brittanii Cullors. According to a GoFundMe posted by his wife, Cullors died the day after their son’s birthday. She said that Joshua was known for lending a helping hand, and she is asking for the community’s support in covering funeral expenses.

Brittanii Cullors and Joshua Cullors. |Credit: Courtesy Brittanii Cullors via GoFundMe.

Joshua Cullors | Credit: Courtesy Brittanii Cullors via GoFundMe.

Joshua Cullors and family. | Credit: Courtesy Brittanii Cullors via GoFundMe.

Joshua Cullors | Credit: Courtesy Brittanii Cullors via GoFundMe.



“All proceeds will go toward his cremation and celebration of life, and trying to get his siblings to town for the service,” said Brittanii Cullors.

Those who wish to make a donation can do so via the family’s official GoFundMe page.