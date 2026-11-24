Though the Indy staff has always made an effort to gather for the holidays, it’s been a few years since we’ve been able to host a true potluck. Now that we’ve truly settled into our office in the Presidio neighborhood, we got together last week to show off our cooking skills and have a feast. And the Indy crew knows how to throw down at a potluck — from the classic turkey, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie to some fancy new twists like jalapeño cornbread, spicy Caesar salad, pumpkin tiramisu, and even a turkey-shaped ice cream cake. Aside from the delicious offerings that we could fill our plates with, it was a joy to bring so much of our staff together before the holiday break. We hope this week you’re able to give thanks and share some time with the ones you love. Happy Thanksgiving!

The ‘Indy’ staff celebrating at our potluck at the Independent office. | Credit: Courtesy

The ‘Indy’ staff celebrating at our potluck at the Independent office. | Credit: Courtesy

The ‘Indy’ staff celebrating at our potluck at the Independent office. | Credit: Courtesy

Leslie Dinaberg presents her turkey-shaped ice cream cake | Credit: Courtesy