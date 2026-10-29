Emily Henry Reveals New Book Cover in Santa Barbara; ‘Modern Classic’ Setting is Santa Barbara

The ‘Modern Classic’ book cover, designed by Sandra Chiu | Photo: Courtesy

Earlier in October, fans of Emily Henry — the romantic comedy novelist with hits like People we Meet on Vacation and Beach Read — were teased when the title of her newest novel appeared at the Arlington Theatre. The marquee lit up with “Modern Classic” and included the release date of April 6, 2027.

Just a few weeks later, Santa Barbara locals were surprised to find that the author herself revealed on Substack a “Modern Classic Moment” set to kick off at the same State Street venue on the morning of Thursday, October 29.

The activation, a first of its kind for the beloved author, debuted the cover of her seventh novel and partnered with local vendors like All Booked Up, the mobile bookstore that specializes in romance and fantasy books.

Ali Bogatz, one of All Booked Up’s founders, was setting up early on Thursday morning when we stopped by to check out the activation. Just a few days earlier, Bogatz got the call about the event and how her pint-sized bookstore could participate; Henry had chosen a selection of what she considers her own “modern classic” novels in the romance genre, including How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang and It’s Only Dancing by Jasmine Guillory, which were available to purchase at the event. In recent interviews, Henry has been vocal about her desire to elevate the romance genre and her hope that one day they might be considered true classics.

According to Danielle Keir, Assistant Director of Publicity at Berkley Penguin Random House, it was the only cover activation set to happen in the country. Why Santa Barbara?

Lauren Holstein checks out the orange scooter from Ooty’s Scooters | Photo: Meaghan Clark Tiernan

Ali Bogatz of All Booked Up | Photo: Meaghan Clark Tiernan

Esther Lafourcade, who goes by bookishnewsgirl on Instagram, posted an in-depth synopsis just two days before the event that outlined the speculation — Henry’s next book is set in the American Riviera of Santa Barbara. “I love sleuthing,” says the publicist. “And I love Easter eggs.” Many of the clues from Henry over the past few months alluded to romanticizing old Hollywood glamour. “I tied all of this back to the idea that this [book] was going to be a straightforward rom-com,” Lafourcade added, who knew as a Los Angeles native that celebrities often retreated to our hills for respite and relaxation. As it was revealed, Lafourcade was spot on; as she notes, art often reflects life.

Fans of all ages came out to join the festivities. Ventura-based Natalie Hagedorn blocked her calendar to be there. “I would move anything to be here,” she said while wearing some Emily Henry merchandise. “I’m obsessed with Emily Henry,” she added while waiting in line to snap a photo. Hagedorn subscribes to Henry’s Grocery List newsletter and was ecstatic to find the event was happening nearby.

Additional local vendors during Thursday morning included Roemeria Bloom Bar with a make-your-own-bouquet booth, as well as a photo opportunity with Ooty’s Scooters where a bright orange scooter, similar to what appears on the Modern Classic cover, was set up next to the cover art. Local literary elite, such as Michaela McGinnis of Literally Amazing S.B., were on site to enjoy the spectacle, which also included popcorn from Arlington Theatre with a sampling of prizes.