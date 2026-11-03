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SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 30, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara will be soliciting proposals from eligible applicants for its Fiscal Years 2028 and 2029 Human Services Grant Funding and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Programs. Approximately $852,000 is available in Human Services and CDBG grants to support local non-profit organizations that provide social services to individuals or families, all benefiting low and moderate-income City of Santa Barbara residents.

A mandatory application workshop for Human Services and CDBG Public Service applicants will be held November 5. Attendees of this workshop must be staff that are directly involved in preparing grant submissions. After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

CDBG and Human Services Grant Application Virtual Workshop

Thursday, November 5, 2026

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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Register for the workshop

Starting November 6, 2026, the online application will be accessible on the City’s Human Services and CDBG Funding website.

Application Deadline: December 10, 2026, by 4:30 p.m., no exceptions.

It is the applicant’s responsibility to see that the application is complete and submitted online on or before the deadline. Incomplete applications will not be accepted, and acceptance of the application does not guarantee funding.

For all requirements and funding process details, please contact the Community Grants Program staff by phone at (805) 564-5512, or visit the CDBG & Human Services (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CDBGprogram).

Contact: Caroline Paine, Housing And Homeless Services Manager

Phone: (805) 564- 5491

Email: CPaine@SantaBarbaraCA.gov