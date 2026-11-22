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From the turtle fountain to the bright red phone booth, palm tree views, and red brick walkways, La Arcada Plaza is Santa Barbara’s answer to a Hollywood studio backlot. There are fancy donuts over here, Parisian antiques over there, a window washer that deserves a double-take, and a whale’s tail bench beloved by kids of all ages. Celebrating its centennial this year, La Arcada has a storied history, including a rebirth from the ashes of the 1925 earthquake, and has anchored downtown ever since. Now, with this week’s announcement that the beloved plaza is on the market — with no asking price, because stewardship matters more than a price tag — La Arcada is poised to write another chapter in Santa Barbara’s history. The plot thickens, and La Arcada’s next act is sure to be worth watching.

Neighborhood Nook | Photo Credit: James Sinclair

I love the charm of little free libraries. I enjoy browsing the gently used books my neighbors have shared, as well as dropping off a couple of my own recently read favorites for someone else to discover. So I was especially delighted to spot a brand-new addition to the neighborhood: a pint-sized replica of the charming home on the 900 block of Bath Street, belonging to Barbara and Don Oldenkamp. Barbara tells me their little library has attracted quite a bit of attention since its installation, and they’re having fun watching the activity as books come and go. Scout and I will be adjusting our daily walking routes to make this new neighborhood treasure a regular stop.

Elizabeth Gets Cozy | Courtesy Photo

One of the loveliest descriptions of holiday nesting I’ve read recently comes from Elizabeth Poett and her newsletter, The Ranch Table . She writes about the comforts of home as she gets ready for the holiday hustle. “When my sons, Jack and Hank, were on their way,” she shares, “I couldn’t stop cleaning out my pantry. It’s still one of my favorite spots in the house. I love checking which spices need restocking and giving the shelves a little fall cleaning.”

She calls the pantry the one corner of her home that she can keep really organized. And as we head into the hectic holiday season, a little order wherever we can find it is certainly part of the recipe for happiness. Speaking of recipes, she shares her take on apple empanadas and other fall favorites right here . Turns out a little pantry therapy — followed by a little pastry therapy — might be just what the season calls for.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Montecito Zen | Courtesy Photo

The home gracing our cover this week is a mid-century modern manse in Montecito — say that three times fast! — situated on a private acre of oak trees with “understated architecture, generous proportions, and a seamless connection to its natural surroundings.” The four bedroom, three-and-a-half bath main house features a spacious primary suite in its own wing, and a one bedroom, two bath guest suite with a separate kitchen, living area, and entrance offers flexible configurations and opportunities. With more than 4,000 square feet of living space, there’s plenty of room to roam. Offered at $4,695,000 by James Krautmann, this lovely property at 1211 East Valley Road is open from 1-3 p.m. The interior features will wow you, and make sure to check out the details of the outdoor setting as well.

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:

Ready to go house hunting? We’ve gathered plenty of open houses happening around town today. Pick a few favorites and make an afternoon of it. Find them all here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

Our annual education issue — Schools of Thought — is featured in print this week. If you haven’t picked up your paper copy yet, take a flip through here, and meander through the real estate section in the back. Thanks, as always, for reading — and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!