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What:

The Lompoc Theatre Project Board of Directors and Executive Director Mark Herrier invite you to join us for the moving of the historic Land Office from its current location, adjacent to Lompoc Theatre, back to its original location on H Street after more than 100 years.

Upon the completion of the current Phase II renovations, the historic Land Office will act as a versatile event space within the Lompoc Theatre arts complex.

Media are also welcome to tour current construction progress and learn more about upcoming milestones in the theater renovation project.

When:

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 from 11:00 a.m.

The movement process will take place over hours, so tours and Q&A with the Executive Director and Board will be available throughout the day.

Where:

Lompoc Theatre – Parking Lot

112 North H Street, Lompoc

Onsite Contact:

Mark Herrier, Executive Director

310-749-9131