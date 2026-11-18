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The Salvation Army Santa Barbara Corps will officially launch its 2026 Red Kettle Campaign this Thursday with its annual Red Kettle Kick-Off, taking place from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at El Encanto, 800 Alvarado Place in Santa Barbara. The celebration will bring together supporters, sponsors, volunteers and community leaders to mark the beginning of one of the community’s most recognizable holiday traditions.

This year’s campaign carries a goal of $175,000, with funds raised through the Red Kettles supporting The Salvation Army’s work in Santa Barbara throughout the year.

The 2026 Kick-Off will be led by Master of Ceremonies Marybeth Carty, with a program featuring remarks from Salvation Army leadership, sponsor recognition, stories of local impact and a preview of this year’s Red Kettle season.

“Every time someone gives at a Red Kettle, they are doing much more than making a holiday donation. They are helping us walk alongside our neighbors throughout the year, providing food, clothing, outreach, connection and hope when it is needed most,” said Major Kari Rudd. “Our $175,000 goal represents what is possible when Santa Barbara comes together to care for one another.”

Red Kettles Create Impact All Year

The Salvation Army Santa Barbara records approximately 27,560 service connections annually through community care ministries including outreach, food, clothing, fellowship and faith.

9,360 people served or reached through Clothing Closet

served or reached through Clothing Closet 7,800 people served or reached through Street Outreach

served or reached through Street Outreach 6,760 families served or reached through Food Pantry

served or reached through Food Pantry 2,340 people served or reached through Hot Meals

served or reached through Hot Meals 1,040 people served or reached through Bible Studies

served or reached through Bible Studies 260 people served or reached through Community Outings

The Red Kettle Campaign helps make this year-round presence possible, turning the generosity shown during the holiday season into practical care and connection for neighbors throughout Santa Barbara.

Event Details

What: The Salvation Army Santa Barbara 2026 Red Kettle Kick-Off

When: Thursday, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Where: El Encanto, 800 Alvarado Place, Santa Barbara, CA

Master of Ceremonies: Marybeth Carty

2026 Campaign Goal: $175,000

Community members can learn more about the event, the Red Kettle Campaign and ways to support The Salvation Army through the 2026 Red Kettle Kick-Off event website.

Media Information

Members of the media are invited to attend the Red Kettle Kick-Off. Photo and interview opportunities will be available with Salvation Army representatives, community leaders and Advisory Board members. For press inquiries, contact Major Kari Rudd at kari.rudd@usw.salvationarmy.org or (805) 451-4383.