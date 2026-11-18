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A fourth-grade beekeeper. A teacher who led a schoolwide transition away from disposable utensils. A high school student who helped transform his school farm into a climate-resilient, perennial system. These are just a few of the eco heroes who were honored with Explore Ecology’s 2026 Environmental Stewardship Awards.

Now it’s time to recognize a new group of environmental champions for 2027! The public is invited to nominate local students, teachers, and school staff who are making a positive difference in schools across Santa Barbara County.

“Explore Ecology has recognized outstanding environmental stewardship in Santa Barbara County schools since 2016 and we’re thrilled to open nominations for the 2027 awards! We invite our community to help us find our new award winners so we can honor them and share their inspiring work,” said Lindsay Johnson, Explore Ecology Executive Director.

2027 Award Categories:

Student Award: Honoring young leaders who make a lasting impact and commit their time to caring for the environment in meaningful ways. Open to students from preschool to 12th grade.

Honoring young leaders who make a lasting impact and commit their time to caring for the environment in meaningful ways. Open to students from preschool to 12th grade. Teacher or School Support Staff Award: Recognizing teachers and school staff who promote environmental stewardship through education and action, inspire youth, and help initiate positive change. Open to those working with students from preschool to 12th grade.

Recognizing teachers and school staff who promote environmental stewardship through education and action, inspire youth, and help initiate positive change. Open to those working with students from preschool to 12th grade. Class or Club Award: Celebrating classes and clubs committed to raising awareness and protecting the environment, from preschool to 12th grade.

How to Nominate:

Visit https://exploreecology.org/environmental-stewardship-awards/

Complete the nomination form and tell us why your nominee deserves recognition.

Nominees must attend or work at a public or private school serving students in preschool through 12th grade.

Self-nominations are welcome.

The nomination deadline is January 31, 2027.

A panel of Explore Ecology staff and board members will review the nominations and select the winners.

2025 Student Award winner Jackson Simmons Furlati, now a senior at Dos Pueblos High School, said, “When I received the Explore Ecology Environmental Stewardship Award, I didn’t realize how many people I would meet who were working on the same problems, or how much I would learn from them… I’ve learned that there are so many people willing to help make things better. We just have to find each other and get to work!”

Winners will be honored at Explore Ecology’s Environmental Stewardship Awards Luncheon on Thursday, April 15, 2027, at the Cabrillo Pavilion. For ticket information, visit https://exploreecology.org/ awardsluncheon/

In addition to public recognition, winners will receive a trophy and be featured in Explore Ecology’s communications, including social media, press releases, and newsletters.

For more information, contact Jill Cloutier at 805-884-0459 or by email at Jill@ExploreEcology.org.