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Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that Tyre Jamar Mayers was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to human trafficking and two counts of violating a criminal protective order.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Megan Chanda, with the investigation led by

Senior Deputy Valerie Centeno of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Victim Advocates Biannet

Garcia and Dulcelina Gamiao provided critical support throughout the case, helping ensure that the victim’s

needs, safety, and well-being remained central to the process.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is a member of the Santa Barbara County Human

Trafficking Task Force, a collaborative effort dedicated to identifying human trafficking, investigating

offenders, supporting survivors, and improving the coordinated response to exploitation throughout the

county.

District Attorney John T. Savrnoch stated:

“This case is a reminder that human trafficking is not a distant problem. It happens in our own communities,

and its victims deserve to know that they are not alone and that we will fight to protect them. Human

trafficking strips individuals of their freedom, dignity, and sense of safety, often through fear and

manipulation. This 10-year prison sentence reflects the seriousness of these crimes and our commitment to

holding traffickers accountable.”

“I want to especially recognize Senior Deputy District Attorney Megan Chanda for her dedication,

compassion, and outstanding work in prosecuting this difficult case. These prosecutions require far more

than legal expertise. They demand patience, persistence, and an unwavering commitment to victims,

particularly when the circumstances make it difficult for them to come forward or participate in the criminal

justice process. Megan’s work exemplifies that commitment. I also want to thank the Santa Barbara County

Sheriff’s Office, particularly Senior Deputy Valerie Centeno, who led the investigative team, as well as

Victim Advocates Biannet Garcia and Dulcelina Gamiao. Their work was instrumental in bringing this case

to a successful resolution. This is exactly why collaboration among prosecutors, law enforcement, and victim

advocates is so critical to combating human trafficking.”

The District Attorney’s Office remains committed to working alongside law enforcement, victim service

providers, and community partners to combat human trafficking, hold offenders accountable, and ensure that

victims are treated with dignity, compassion, and respect.