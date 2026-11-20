Bah, humbug! More Theater/SB is bringing a new kind of A Christmas Carol to Santa Barbara. Meg Kruszewska, founder and artistic director of More Theatre/SB, adapted the company’s upcoming Madame Ebeneza’s Holiday Inn from Charles Dickens’s yuletide tale of greed and redemption. The play focuses on the titular character’s relationships with the low-wage workers who make her life as an innkeeper possible.

Meredith McMinn as Madame Ebeneza in ‘Madame Ebeneza’s Holiday Inn’ | Photo: Courtesy

“I don’t want to do the traditional Christmas Carol, because that has turned into sentimental slop,” says Kruszewska, who also directs the production, noting that Dickens wrote the work as a denunciation of social injustice during the industrial revolution. Kruszewska compares the wealth gap of Victorian London to that of modern-day Santa Barbara, pointing out that while we depend on low-wage workers, there’s no room for them to live in the community.

More Theater focuses on site-specific theater, choosing the location for each production mindfully. The setting is an integral part of the storyline, practically functioning as a character in the narrative. Madame Ebeneza stars Meredith McMinn, and will be performed at Miss Daisy’s, Glenn Novack’s spectacular consignment store of interior treasures in La Cumbre Plaza.

“The site is filled with memories,” says Kruszewska. “Ebeneza is surrounded by them.”

In adapting this show, Kruszewska wanted to avoid writing the famous miser as a villain. “I really try to understand the wealthy mentality,” she says of designing her character’s motivation. “I’m trying to take a more sympathetic look at how this happens. How do people get into wealth acquisition versus being responsible to their community?”

Madame Ebeneza’s Holiday Inn runs at Miss Daisy’s Consignment and Auction House (3845 State St.) December 3-6 and 10-13 from 3-5 p.m. All proceeds from the opening-night show will go to Safe Moves for Seniors. Tickets available at moretheatersb.com.