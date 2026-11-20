The Milpas Street Holiday Parade will be back this year, marking the return of Eastside Santa Barbara’s biggest holiday tradition, after organizers made a last-minute decision to cancel the parade last year due to concerns over immigration enforcement.

This will be the 71st iteration of the holiday parade, and the event organizers with Santa Barbara Eastside Society have already lined up more than 70 participants. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, following the route along Milpas Street from between De la Guerra and Mason streets.

The theme for this year’s parade will be “Celebrating our Community (Celebrando Nuestra Comunidad),” with a special focus on honoring Eastside locals, families, businesses, and organizations that have helped maintain the holiday tradition over the decades.

Parade entries include school marching bands, cultural organizations, entertainment groups, local businesses, car and truck clubs, and floats featuring live music, singers, dancers, and local elected officials. The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade will be U.S. Congressmember Salud Carbajal, and there will also be appearances from Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Santa Barbara Eastside Society Board Vice President Tere Jurado said that the board of directors was especially thankful for the support from the City of Santa Barbara, the city police and fire departments, Public Works, local businesses and sponsors, families, and the long list of parade ambassadors, legal advisors, and community organizations that made the return of the parade possible.

“Their commitment helps create a celebration that reflects the warmth, diversity, and unity of our community,” Jurado said. “The parade offers a welcoming place for people of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate together, strengthen neighborhood connections, and share in the joy of the holiday season. At the heart of this annual tradition are the people who make it possible.”

The public is encouraged to arrive early on Saturday to find a spot along Milpas Street.

“Whether attending for the first time or continuing a treasured family tradition, everyone is warmly welcome,” Jurado said.