Did you know that cats can live to be 18? So while most people look at 9-year-old Murphy and think he is at the end of his life, luckily that is not the case! Murphy would also make a great home for a senior, who is looking for companionship, but not the excitement of a kitten.

Murphy is a very kind boy, always looking to meet humans and make friends. This senior kitty truly loves people and exploring his surroundings, and is happy napping in laps or simply being near the conversation. He doesn’t mind other cats when given time to adjust, but will always prefer being around humans (and some occasional alone time). As a senior kitty he will need some medications, but he is happy and relaxed while receiving them!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website http://www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.