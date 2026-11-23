With a conspicuous lack of fanfare or any self-evident declaration of purpose, the Santa Barbara County supervisors voted 5-0 last week to approve a bureaucratically oblique power play that would place an acronym 99 percent of the populace never heard of — LEMSA — under the control and supervision of the County Fire Department. The real tip-off of what was going on came with the $300,000 the supervisors approved to pay for a study on the quality-of-care Santa Barbara residents are and are not getting from the ambulance service American Medical Response (AMR) provides.

In other words, the supervisors are taking another run at ambulance care after trying — and failing painfully — to wrest control away from AMR and giving it to their own fire department, a campaign at least five years in the making, before the supervisors were forced to pull the plug on the effort last year.

This time around, however, the supervisors reportedly aren’t trying to give the ambulance contract to the Fire Department. Instead, they’re trying to take over the agency that awards that contract in the first place.

That agency is the Local Emergency Management Services Agency (the aforementioned LEMSA), currently part of the county’s Public Health Department. Supervisor Joan Hartmann stated that throughout the state, LEMSAs are notoriously captive to the ambulance industry. By placing the LEMSA under the authority of the Fire Department, she stated, the county will be in a better position to bargain when the contract next becomes due for better terms and conditions when it comes to response times, costs, and the critical care patients receive between the time they’re picked up and delivered to their hospital of destination.

In the county’s 40-year history of contractual hospital care, the ambulance contract has only been put out for bid one time. That was three years ago. LEMSA oversaw that contract. AMR scored nearly 350 points better than the Fire Department’s bid. When the evaluator concluded AMR performed better on “fire response” than the Fire Department itself, more than a few eyebrows were raised in suspicion. Even so, the county’s Public Health officials in charge and many high-profile health professionals throughout the county strongly backed AMR’s selection. Some questioned the Fire Department’s capacity to stand up so critical a new service without the depth of experience AMR has.

When the county supes awarded the contract to the Fire Department anyway, AMR sued — so, too, did California Attorney General Rob Bonta — and the county got thrashed in court by Judge Donna Geck for violating the selection process. By that time, the county had spent $7 million buying 35 ambulances and spent $831,000 on legal costs. Supervisor Hartmann — who has some unhappy personal experiences with AMR when a loved one was in need — stated the supervisors have no interest in trying to give the contract to the Fire Department again. They just want the bidding process to be more transparent.

“I get phone calls and emails from constituents complaining of delays: high costs and unresponsive organization when it comes to some constituent questions,” she said.

Last time around, there was no publicly available data on response times and other metrics. The supervisors and county fire chiefs — all seven in the county — complained they were denied access to how many ambulances were in play at any given time or where they were.

Even with the supervisors’ unanimous action, it’s unclear whether the state agency supervising LEMSAs will approve the change. That agency is currently trying to change the rules in a way that would prevent the county’s action from moving forward.

“As I said, private ambulance companies have captured their regulators at all levels,” Hartmann stated.