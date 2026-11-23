When Joe Woodard, senior arts writer at the Independent, isn’t behind the keys typing up a story, he’s probably plucking at the guitar, singing, or songwriting. The longtime Santa Barbara resident has made a splash in the music scene here over the decades, playing in several bands such as Headless Household, flapping Flapping, Lucinda Lane, and soon-to-be A Mother Country.

‘Uncover Songs, Vol. 1 o’ my heart’ by Joe Woodard album cover | Photo: Courtesy

Woodard told me that these bands all reflect different points in his life and various genres he likes to play. As for his own music, once he learned how to use a home studio during COVID-19, he says he “vowed to release at least one album a year until I’m six feet under.”

He’s holding to this promise. Woodard recently announced his plan to release his first all-covers solo album, coming out at midnight on Friday, November 27 on all streaming platforms. The album, Uncover Songs, Vol. 1: ‘O My Heart (for Peggy and Bessie), spans covers by Woodard’s heroes and favorites: John Lennon, Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, the Bee Gees, and more.

Woodard released the album with the help of talented friends: bassist Randy Tico, Steve Nelson, and Jim Connolly; singers Ellen Turner, Shelly Rudolph, Karina Dawn Line, Liz Barnitz; pedal steel and dobro player Bill Flores; accordionist Brett Larson, and tenor saxophonist Tom Buckner.

Woodard’s genre-bending indie pop-jazz-country band, Lucinda Lane, is bringing their tunes to Carpinteria’s Piano Kitchen. Woodard, along with jazz vocalist Nicole Lvoff are playing on Saturday, November 28 at 7 p.m., with a mix of originals and covers.

Joe Woodard and Nicole Lvoff of Lucinda Lane | Photo: Courtesy

Lucinda Lane will take the stage again for An Acoustic Evening: Songwriter Friends at SOhO Lounge on Tuesday, December 8 at 7 p.m. The evening will feature five different acts who are all veterans on the Santa Barbara music scene.

Woodard’s musical trio, This & That (TnT), is playing at the Restaurant Roy on December 5 at 7 p.m. Woodard will be on strings, along with Liz Barnitz on vocals, and Brett Larsen on accordion.

Flapping, Flapping, Woodard’s other band, will be playing at Roy on Wednesday, December 9 at 7 p.m. It’ll be his last show at the restaurant and beloved music venue before it shuts its doors at the end of December. The band’s name originated right outside the establishment. “I have this kind of emotional attachment, and I just wanted to do one more gig there while it’s there,” he said.

Woodard recalls the role that Roy has played in Santa Barbara’s music scene since the ’90s, even giving Jack Johnson his start in performing there. Woodard told me he’s looking forward to playing there, but saddened to hear of its closing.

“I’m a great believer in the importance of live music and supporting original and cover music (especially now that I’m more of a cover boy),” said Woodard.

For tickets to the SOhO show, visit sohosb.com. Tickets can be purchased for The Piano Kitchen show at the door on the night of for $20. The Roy shows are free and open to the public.