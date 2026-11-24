Opera is not as escapist as legend and reputation might have it. Despite the prevalence of period piece settings in the medium — often of a pre-20th century vintage — and the accepted facets of irrationality and unsuspended disbelief, present-day realities can be tapped.

Opera Santa Barbara’s ‘Rigoletto’ | Photo: Zach Mendez

For your consideration, for instance: would our experience of Opera Santa Barbara’s recent and luminous version of Verdi’s Rigoletto, with its court intrigues, corruption, and abuses of power and sinister lusts, have been a different experience had we not been in the afterglow of the “blue wave” sensation just days prior to the Lobero performances? Under the circumstances, some semblance of justice served over tyranny and comeuppance on the national/global scene seemed to cast a positive air over the Lobero, if warily.

For a bit of housekeeping history, Rigoletto has had its way on OSB stages a few times over its 32-year run, the last being at the Granada Theatre in 2014, and this recent season-opening visit was the first under the current, celebrated tenure of Kostis Protopapas at the company helm (and bearing baton in the orchestra pit).

From another corner of the local record, this was the second tragic jester-based opera from OSB in the past few years, after the 2024 season opener of Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci. That earlier opera was airlifted into a new setting, in a post-WWII Italian neorealist cinema milieu, whereas this Rigoletto stuck to the script and era. But both operas deal with the tears and rages of a clown, on an operatic scale. As an underpinning, the tales deal with the sinister underbelly of the buffoonery profession, and the adage that comedy is not entirely pretty.

We’re telegraphed a general outline of the opera’s alternating deposits of passion and dastardliness and precious moments of comic relief in the orchestral overture, delivered cleanly by the Protopapas-led OSB pit orchestra. Opening solemnity quickly shifts to cheerful fanfare-ing as the curtain rises on a colorful ballroom scene in the court.

In Verdi’s staple opera, our troubled protagonist (Ben Lowe, in a potent performance, dramatically and vocally) both hectors (and presumably) amuses on the job, while the shamelessly womanizing Duke of Mantua (Arnold Livingston Geis, on the money as a charming rogue) plots to seduce his daughter Gilda (Oriana Geis-Falla, the “duke’s” real life spouse and a standout in the cast). Premiering in 1851, Rigoletto was based on Victor Hugo‘s Le roi s’amuse (“The king amuses himself”), set into a libretto form by Francesco Maria Piave.

Opera Santa Barbara’s ‘Rigoletto’ | Photo: Zach Mendez

After the fragile festivity of the opening scene, a tragicomedy of errors ensues, involving the usual operatic plot mashup of masquerading subplots and waves of lust, power playbooks and murder — just another night at the opera. But what makes the opera is Verdi’s rapturous music and the generous vocal ops it offers singers and orchestra.

This is a production, directed by Octavio Cardenas, in which the many elements required of a successful opera production came together beautifully. The staging, by set projection/designer Daniel B. Chapman, lighting designer Helena Kuukka, and, by sartorial extension, costumer Stacie Logue, coaxed evocative ends from economical resources, right through to the stormy (actual and metaphorical) night of the climax.

Most importantly, the vocal aspect was mostly superb, centered on three stellar principles. Among the highlight moments were Gilda’s tender love plea “Caro nome” (“Dear name”), the Duke’s cocky, swaggering “La donna è mobile” (“Woman is fickle”) and Rigoletto’s earnest “Cortigiani, vil razza dannata” (“Courtiers, vile, accursed race”). All the pieces fit together artfully.

As the curtain-raising moment of OSB’s new season, this Rigoletto was no laughing matter, but a rousing success. It stands as another impressive achievement from a company of powerhouse proportions. And it didn’t hurt that many of us — most? — arrived in a good, “blue wave-doused” mood.