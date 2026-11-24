There are precious few artist-venue relationships in Santa Barbara with a 40-plus-year history. One case study springs quickly to mind, in the successful cultural marriage of international jazz legend, and Montecito resident, Charles Lloyd, and another historic entity starting with an L, the Lobero Theatre.

Lloyd has been and continues to be a busy globetrotter for years, including in his 88th year on the planet, but something uniquely special transpires when he plays in his hometown haunt of the Lobero. And the outside world knows about this marriage: Lloyd has so far recorded three albums live here, Sangam, 2004; his 80th birthday concert album 8: Kindred Spirits (Live from the Lobero) in 2020; and the special, audience-free COVID lockdown performance release Trios: Ocean.

As expected, a site-specific magic again alighted the venue when Lloyd returned this month, with an inspired lineup of empathic guitarist Bill Frisell, never-wrong bassist Larry Grenadier, and a wowing newcomer to the Lloyd camp, drummer Kweku Sumbry (remember that name).

Bassist Larry Grenadier playing with Charles Lloyd at the Lobero Theatre, November 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

At the Lobero, it was like old home week, as Lloyd settled into a program of tunes, mostly originals from over his 60 years of public life, with nods to Thelonious Monk and centennial jazz icon John Coltrane (an unavoidable comparison for Lloyd). Mostly, he wielded his characteristic ax, the tenor sax, but also picked up his flute for some delicate, light-blue blues.

Lloyd was sounding strong, opening with a somewhat different approach than expected, with a more linear angle on phrasing, somewhat reminiscent of the late Lee Konitz and the great current tenor player Mark Turner. Soon enough, he steered into his more signature mode of lyrical flights and some raw-edged, abstract swipes and smears, with all-over-the-horn maneuvering.

Frisell, especially in this context versus his own group, plays things circumspectly, with a Jim Hall–ish economy of gesture weaving in and around the host melody or in dialogue with his stage-mates. The Lloyd–Frisell pact is a fruitful and poetic one, which has been realized in both Lloyd’s quartet settings and in the more pop/R&B-friendly band the Marvels (in which Lucinda Williams made a cameo at the Lobero years back).

Frisell’s influence is so ingrained in the jazz and larger music scene by now, it can be hard to remember the uniqueness of his gently revolutionary arrival on the scene in the early ‘80s — bringing subtlety and sensitivity back to what has often been a brasher electric guitar culture.

Guitarist Bill Frisell playing with Charles Lloyd at the Lobero Theatre, November 2026 | Photo: David Bazemore

More broadly, when Lloyd plays with guitar — with Frisell, Marvin Sewell, and also with recent Lobero headliner Julian Lage — the texture and texture of the ensemble changes considerably from his more standard piano-based groups. A palpable rapport, and mutual appreciation of space, seems to connect the saxist and guitar man, always a pleasure to witness in a live setting.

Another comfortingly familiar aspect of the Lloyd–Lobero tradition was a lavish and organic visual backdrop designed by his artist-manager-wife Dorothy Darr, with visions of her folk art-influence and Henri Rousseau–ish imagery and more video elements than before. Her artistic component at Lloyd concerts seems to both reflect and feed an inherent picture-making impulse at work.

Late in the concert, Lloyd offered a tip of the tongue to his active spiritual life (he is a follower of the Vedanta faith). He wandered over to play some desultory gestures on the previously lonely Steinway and recited, from memory, a passage from the Bhagavad-Gita: “Not shaken by adversity, / Not hankering after happiness: / Free from fear, free from anger, / Free from the things of desire. / I call him a seer, and illumined.”

Encore time brought on a Latin-tinged piece, with Frisell laying out the foundation solo to start, and dropped in a short balladic statement as a grace note on top. It was, in short, another Lloyd @ the Lobero evening, another line in his life’s epic poem.