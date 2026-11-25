Cooking the Thanksgiving turkey is the crux of American culinary challenges. Not only is the big bird awash in our nation’s origin story and soaked in generations of tradition, but it’s a daunting beast to properly prepare.

A traditional turkey, from Matt’s family Thanksgiving last year.

Today’s grocery-store turkeys are large and rather gangly, sporting plump sections of white meat atop sinuous morsels of dark flesh, with bones of all shapes and sizes woven throughout. These sections just don’t want to cook the same.

Then come the proclivities of your cooking devices and methods. Oven, grill, deep-fryer, or smoker? Right-side up, upside down, or spatchcocked? High then low, or low then high, or slow all the way? Is this an oven you’ve used before? Your first time with a smoker? Never roasted such a heavy bird? Or such a demure one?

So many variables make the end result a bit of a mystery every time, even when you’ve done it many times before.

Of course, none of this happens in a vacuum, unless you’re cooking turkey for yourself on Thanksgiving. Whether it’s for a small gathering or a massive one like my family’s — where numbers regularly exceed 50 people and even approach 70 at times — there’s a crowd eagerly anticipating your finished roast.

Your victories, and your failures, will be evident to all, perhaps even leaving your guests hungry and without a main course if you totally blow it. Maybe turkeys are full of anxiety-relieving tryptophan for a reason.

I wasn’t entirely naive to this pressure when I cooked my first turkey in the fall of 1998. But being in my senior year at UCSB and living in Isla Vista’s happy haze at 6778 Pasado Road, there just wasn’t all that much to overly stress about. It’s probably that mix of blind confidence and inebriated indifference that led to one of the best turkeys of all time.

This is an I.V. tale to the core, starting with the discovery of a used smoker on the streets during one of the move-out phases of that preceding summer. It was one of those barrel types, and I’m pretty sure it was a Weber, as that’s exactly what it looked like, albeit taller and skinnier than the usual kettle grill.

I don’t know if we ever tried it out before embarking on the turkey, though Slow Cookin’ Kevin — my partner-in-crime on this adventure, a role he still holds today (I let him pick his nickname for this…) — has foggy memories of a beer-can chicken. Regardless, we really had no idea what we were doing, and there was no internet to tell us how.

The invite

The motivation was that our friends were hosting a Friendsgiving the week before we all went our various ways for actual Thanksgiving. “We were a bunch of young kids, pretending that we were all adults,” recalls my friend Kat McGrath, who today lives in Oakland and teaches kindergarten in San Ramon. “I feel like we knew that this was our last year and that we were going to have to change how we’d been living in the bubble of Isla Vista.”

She shared a big house and yard at 6789 Sueno Road with five other roommates, and everyone invited their own circle of friends, so it was a mix of people beyond our immediate crew. “Everyone dressed up and brought their favorite dish,” said Kat. “At that time, Red Hook was $4.99 a six-pack and we got a keg for the night.” Being the pre-cell-phone era, Kat even printed invites to pass out, which requested that guests bring a dish and bottle of wine — how fancy!

Someone needed to make a turkey, of course, so Kev and I volunteered, itching to put our curbside treasure to proper use. Plus, Kat’s house was right behind our lot, and we could squeeze through the fence rather than walk all the way around the block, so the delivery would be easy.

Co-hosts Wendy (left) and Kat

We were far from accomplished cooks at that time of our lives, but we weren’t complete newbies. After a picky childhood where I didn’t eat steak or fish, I’d been turned onto filet mignon and fresh salmon by wiser friends in the dorms a couple years earlier. Plus, we’d been watching Grillin’ and Chillin’ and Emeril Lagasse on the nascent Food Network since at least our sophomore year.

Barbecues dominated the I.V. landscape — I imagine and hope that’s the same today — and we grilled regularly, usually dousing slabs of tri-tip and strips of New York steak in tons of marinade as logs of kielbasa charred nearby. We also camped plenty, so we were very familiar with fire management, which is what smoking is really all about.

We most likely bought our turkey from the Albertson’s on Hollister Avenue, as Camino Real Marketplace was just then being converted from an empty grass field into its current state. We opted for hickory chips to go with the charcoal briquets, and then decided to stuff the turkey with oranges that we picked off of trees around our house. We were smart enough to know the smoke would dry out the turkey, and figured that the oranges would keep it as moist as possible.

Prepping

With the party scheduled for 5 p.m., we started it early in the morning, or at least early for college student standards. It took way longer than expected — I have a vague notion that our research suggested that the turkey was supposed to take four hours, but it took closer to seven.

We kept checking the temperature, but it was stalling, just not moving fast enough toward that 165-degree poultry goal. The party had otherwise begun — keg tapped, Red Hooks of all flavors (ESB, porter, hefeweizen) being guzzled without us, people wandering through the fence cracks to see what the hell was going on with the turkey. Eventually, we just had to pull the trigger, taking the turkey off the smoke, and walking it carefully over to Kat’s house.

When we sliced into it, the flesh was still moist and a bright shade of pink, which initially scared us even more. But as we came to learn, pink flesh can also be the sign of a proper smoking, as our turkey was mouth-wateringly savory yet still deliciously juicy. The smoke flavor was imbued into every bite of the bird, as was a citrusy snap, and we were toasted as the turkey heroes of Friendsgiving.

Matt (second from right) and Kevin (left) with friends who went on to become professional coaches and bankers.

We took that smoker from I.V. to our adult lives downtown, where it lived in the backyard of our green and yellow house at 828 Santa Barbara Street for a little longer, though mostly gathered dust. I was getting more serious about cooking then, so my parents bought me a new Weber smoker — almost exactly the same, but a deep red color and not so dirty.

That smoker never saw too much action either, though I do believe it was employed to cook a turducken that my neighbor Eileen brought back from her parents’ home in Pensacola, Florida. Well, half a turducken, as a full turkey-stuffed-with-duck-stuffed-with-chicken-stuffed-with-sausage stuffing wouldn’t fit in a cooler that any respectable airline would allow.

Even that hybrid heap of meat didn’t compare to our first turkey, and very few ever have. When I asked Slow Cookin’ Kevin about it this week, he was quick to confirm my memories, declaring, “Yes, it was the best turkey ever.”

The morning after. Red Hook wins.

First Wine of 2026

In the wine critic part of my career, I’m always on the lookout for the first bottling submitted of every vintage. It’s a meaningless race that no winery knows they’re in, and tends to be won by some rosé that comes out in late January or early February.

This week, however, the record was shattered when a 2026 sauvignon blanc from France landed in one of my blind flights on November 18. Called Les Héméris and produced by Meridiem Wines , it’s a crisp, grassy wine from the Pays d’Oc appellation in the Languedoc. It’s sold through Costco for about $12, though not sure if it’s at ours.

From left: My first taste of a bottle 2026 wine; The 2026 sauv blanc

From My Table

The team at Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

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