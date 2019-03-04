UCs Move Foward with Open-Access Publishing

The University of California has joined global efforts pushing for universal, unfettered access to publicly funded research. While libraries, universities, and research institutions across the globe have advocated for open-access publishing, the majority of research is still placed behind expensive paywalls. Today, the University of California Office of the President announced that it will be ending their subscription with Elsevier, the world’s largest for-profit scientific publisher.

The University’s decision to not renew their contract with Elsevier is in line with the University’s mission to provide “long-term societal benefits through transmitting advanced knowledge, discovering new knowledge, and functioning as an active working repository of organized knowledge,” according to a press release sent out by the office. Elsevier was unwilling to meet UC’s key goal of “securing universal open access to UC research while containing the rapidly escalating costs associated with for-profit journals.”



The 10 UC campuses account for nearly 10 percent of all U.S. publishing output, said the Office of the President. Ensuring universal access to research papers facilitates and accelerates the pace of scientific discovery and allows for greater collaboration among scientist across the world. “This issue does not just impact UC, but also countless scholars, researchers, and scientist across the globe,” said UC President Janet Napolitano.

