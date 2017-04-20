Carbajal, Schneider Resist Trump CDBG Cuts

Congressmember Salud Carbajal, Mayor Helene Schneider, and a bevy of representatives from Santa Barbara housing, career, and social service organizations descended on Ortega Park Monday afternoon to join cities across the country in denouncing President Donald Trump’s “skinny budget” proposal to fully eliminate the $3 billion Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program in favor of more national security spending. For the City of Santa Barbara, that would mean a loss of $834,376 in grants next year.

“This is one of the number one priorities nationwide,” said Schneider. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a coastal city, a small city, a Midwest city, a Republican city, a Democratic city. This cuts across all political boundaries.” Carbajal blasted the president for threatening a vital program that creates jobs, reduces homelessness, and improves public health and safety. “Clearly this president, again, has demonstrated how out of touch he is with our domestic priorities in our country and here on the Central Coast,” he said. Monday’s event also served as a thank-you to members of Congress opposing Trump’s budget. Schneider encouraged S.B. residents to spread the #Fight4CDBG hashtag across social media.