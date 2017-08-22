Swastika, “Trump” Graffitied Near Goleta

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday evening to reports of a graffiti spree in the area of San Simeon and Lassen drives, just south of Highway 101 and east of South Patterson Avenue. According to Deputy Michael Harris, five cars and large stretches of sidewalk were spray-painted with words and symbols that had “a local Hispanic gang connotation.” In the same area, a large swastika and the word “Trump” was also painted.

Harris said the swastika and “Trump” were painted in a different color than the gang graffiti, “yet it appears all the vandalism was done around the same time.” Harris said the investigation is ongoing and he encouraged anyone with information on the incident to call the Sheriff’s Office at 681-4100.