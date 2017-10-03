County Preps for Workforce Condo Sales

Off Merida Drive, which parallels North Patterson Avenue, are Santa Barbara County’s newest below-market rate homes, the Tree Farm condominiums. The 16 two-bedroom, 896-square-foot units hope to house applicants who earn up to 200 percent of the Area Median Income of $77,100. For a two-person household, that sum is $123,350, said county spokesperson Gina DePinto; for a five-person household, it’s $166,550. The condos run $417,400 with $481 monthly homeowner association fees. A workshop for first-time homebuyers will be held on October 11, 5 p.m., at the County Administration Building (105 E. Anapamu St.) fourth floor board room.

Constructed by CalAtlantic Homes of Westlake Village, the development sits on land occupied most recently by the Cavaletto family’s Christmas tree farm. The county portion of Tree Farm is alongside market-rate homes and triplexes that range in size from 3,900-1,571 square feet, with prices that range from about $2 million-$904,900. The development includes a fitness center, pool and spa facility, and clubhouse.

The county workshop is expected to get full quickly; if interested, RSVP by October 9 to Margo Wagner (805) 568-3529 or mwagner@sbccsd.org or Andrew Kish (805) 568-3534 or akish@sbccsd.org.