Indy Beats: LSD

In 2018, Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo released an EP called Mountains as the group LSD. It’s an inspired collaboration that delightfully fuses each of the artists’ signature styles into five highly listenable, innovative tunes. On April 12, LSD’s will release it’s first full-length album, No New Friends. Check out the first single, “No New Friends,” as well as tracks from Mountains.