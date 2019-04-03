Bailey Emanuels, Food & Drink Intern The Art and Science Behind Brewing Your Own Beer

Name: Bailey Emanuels

Title: Food & Drink Intern

What gave you the idea to brew your own beer? [Indy Senior Editor] Matt Kettmann and I thought it would make for an interesting story to show people that anyone can brew his/her own beer. All it takes is enthusiasm and an interest to learn!

What was the most interesting part? The toughest? The most interesting part was creating my own recipe. Having access to almost every ingredient my heart could desire was exciting and allowed my creativity to run wild. What was slightly challenging was understanding the science, like why yeast goes in at a certain point and the importance of sanitation at each step.

Think you’ll ever make your own wine? No, because while I do love wine, I just love beer so much more.