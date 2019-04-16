Avenatti’s Jet Confiscated at Santa Barbara Airport Feds Claim It as an Asset Forfeiture in California Case

The feds delivered another smackdown on April 10 to Michael Avenatti, the attorney who first gained national notoriety for representing porn star Stormy Daniels’s suit against President Trump, when federal agents flew off from Santa Barbara airport in a Honda HA-420 said to belong to the attorney. Avenatti is now under criminal indictment for wire, bank, tax, and bankruptcy fraud in the Central District of California. The $4.5 million, twin-engine, four-seater jet had been hangared at SBA, a Department of Justice spokesperson said, and was flown to Chino in an asset forfeiture. Avenatti tweeted, “I have no interest in the plane and could care less,” according to lawenforcementtoday.com.