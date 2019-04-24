Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Compass Opens New Downtown Santa Barbara Office

After a year-and-a-half in a temporary space on the corner of Anacapa and Carrillo Streets, Compass has moved into a permanent office at 801 Chapala Street in downtown Santa Barbara at the corner of De la Guerra Street.

The 5,000 square-foot space in a former Bank of America building is Compass’ second permanent area office. Their Montecito office opened in 2017 at 1101 Coast Village Road.

John Nisbet, Branch Manager of Compass Montecito & Santa Barbara, commented “We’re excited to have this beautiful space along the Chapala corridor in the heart of downtown. This office, along with our Montecito offices on Coast Village Road, will allow us to continue growing and provide our agents with an outstanding environment as they serve their clients throughout our entire community.”

Founded in 2012, Compass has over 11,000 agents in more than 250 offices across 120 markets coast to coast. In just six years, Compass has become the nation’s #3 brokerage by sales volume and the #1 largest independently owned brokerage. For more information, visit compass.com or call 805-204-0881.

Realtors: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Contact sarah@independent.com for details