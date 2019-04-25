Reckless Decision

I was extremely dismayed by the City Council’s action after hours of debate to recklessly adopt a just cause eviction remedy. Why would anyone ever volunteer to work on a Task Force again since the council did not respect the Task Force group recommendations? Why would the council not explore some data regarding the how just cause works and how other communities have experienced this remedy?

Supposedly, 9,000 Latinos have fled Santa Barbara. Is there any data to explain why they fled? I can think of many Latinos right here in S.B. close to where I live who could be hurt by this ordinance.

The character of this community has changed drastically: rents, crowding, parking, all are over the top. The city has building on every vacant lot and is a huge travel destination. I wish it were none of those things, but that needs to be considered in any decision such as this one. I understand the council believes they are helping the “vulnerable.” But I don’t think you can save the world from your pulpit. This could lead to unintended consequences.