Persecution Grows

There is a growing worldwide persecution of Christians. The Pew Research Center lists Christians as the most harassed faith in the world, with significant levels of persecution in 144 countries according to 2016 data. Today, it is even worse.

Sadly, churches have become the number one target. Recently, Notre Dame Cathedral was engulfed by fire. Was this an act of terrorism? According to Raymond Ibrahim, a German news site stated more than 1,000 attacks on Christian churches, crucifixes, icons, and statues were registered in France in 2018. In the last month, there have been 12 reported acts of violence against French churches, including a fire at Saint Sulpice, the second largest church in Paris.

Most recently, bombings in Sri Lanka put a spotlight on the rising tide against Christians. A series of eight bombings in Sri Lanka targeting Christian churches and hotels in three cities killed at least 300 people and wounded many more. It was the work of jihadist terrorists.

It is time for the world to wake up. Terrorism is the greatest threat to peace in the world. Christians and western civilization are its number one target. The mainstream media, world leaders, church leaders, and politicians must face this reality. Furthermore, anyone who exposes the threat of radical terrorism or the persecution of Christians is not a racists or an Islamophobe. This is about survival of the free world.