Carolina Starin, Home & Garden Guru ‘Indy’ Contributing Writer Put Together This Week’s Special Section

Name: Carolina Starin

Title: Contributing Writer

Between raising three young kids, producing radio spots for KCRW, and writing content for Briq, Carolina Starin wrote the entire Home & Garden special section in this week’s paper.

Do you fancy yourself a Home & Garden expert? I fancy myself as a Home & Garden wannabe. I know what I like, and I value good style and intelligent living solutions, but I never quite seem get there as my home and garden goals tend to take a back seat on the sofa with the unfolded laundry. However, it’s not what you put in your house; it’s what you bring to it that really matters. If you bring joy, acceptance, and generosity, then that’s all the decoration that you need.

Did you pick up anything for yourself while reporting? I bought two native Californian ceanothuses after hearing that they are prized in English gardens. One has already, sadly, been transported to my plant graveyard at the back of the house, which is bigger than my collection of living potted plants. I’m also upping my green cleaning, and discussions are underway for the installation of an Earth Machine composting system to replace our current improper composting systems that my kids call “the bug monster.” I did buy a vintage outdoor teak lounge chair, but it is so beautiful and comfortable that I immediately brought it inside. It’s now my “professional meditation chair,” which is code for: Don’t even think of bothering me if I’m sitting here.