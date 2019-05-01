Molester Faces Life in Prison

Matthew Torres, 42, is facing life in prison after he was found guilty last week of molesting two young girls during a residential burglary. On July 23, 2016, around 4 a.m., Torres, whose criminal record stretches back at least 20 years with convictions for trespassing and harassment, broke into a studio apartment being rented by a family of tourists from the U.K. He got into bed with the family’s two children ​— ​ages 7 and 5 ​— ​and “savagely molested them,” according to prosecutors. The children’s father awoke and kicked Torres out of the apartment before calling 9-1-1. Torres will be sentenced June 10 by Judge Brian Hill.