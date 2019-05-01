Scott Steepleton Out at ‘News-Press’

Longtime News-Press city editor Scott Steepleton was fired last Friday, according to sources inside the daily newspaper. His ouster is the latest in a major staffing shakeup since the company appointed Nick Masuda to oversee news operations. Masuda previously worked for the News-Press in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a sports writer and editor before moving his career to Florida. He was hired back six months ago. Steepleton became a central figure in the series of firings, scandals, and lawsuits that consumed the paper a decade ago, remaining staunchly loyal to controversial owner and publisher Wendy McCaw. Efforts to reach Steepleton were not successful