Letters Jeremy Gold, S.B. Thu, May 02, 2019

Wasteful?

The City of Santa Barbara just celebrated the opening of the bridge over Sycamore Creek at Montecito and Yanonali streets. Really? At a cost of 11 months and $5.7 million? I could build a mansion in Montecito with that time and money.

