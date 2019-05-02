Wasteful?
The City of Santa Barbara just celebrated the opening of the bridge over Sycamore Creek at Montecito and Yanonali streets. Really? At a cost of 11 months and $5.7 million? I could build a mansion in Montecito with that time and money.
