Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Wins the 20th Annual Santa Barbara County WaterWise High School Video Contest

Photo: Courtesy First Place: “Wild Water Saver” by Malia Hunter and Josh Kazali at Santa Ynez Union Valley High School.

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce the winners of the 20th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest. In total, 51 students from seven schools throughout the county submitted 16 videos. Students were challenged to create 30-second videos centered on the theme, “A Day in the Life of a Water Saver.” While the Water Agency and water providers arrange for monetary prizes to the winning schools, private sector sponsors provide awards for the students.

First Place: “Wild Water Saver” by Santa Ynez Union Valley High School received $1,000. Students won $500 prize provided by Carollo Engineers.

Second Place: “Steve’s a Water Saver” by Orcutt Academy High School received $500. Student won $250 prize provided by Dudek.

Third Place: “A Day in the Life of a Water Saver” by Dos Pueblos High School received $300. Students won $150 prize provided by Ewing Irrigation. North County: “Drippy the Water Saver” by Santa Ynez Valley Union High School received $100. Students won $50 carwash vouchers provided by Splash n’ Dash Recycled Water Carwash. South County: “Drip” by Santa Barbara High School received $100. Students won2020film festival tickets provided by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

People’s Choice Award: “Steve’s a Water Saver” by Orcutt Academy High School with a record high of 311 likes on the WaterWiseSB YouTube channel. The school received $500 and the student won a $500 gift card provided by All Around Landscape Supply.

Second Place: “Steve’s a Water Saver” by Justin Roslinda at Orcutt Academy High School.

Third Place: “A Day in the Life of a Water Saver” by Tara Woodard, Nate Vance, and Elizabeth Shmorhun at Dos Pueblos High School.

People’s Choice Award: “Steve’s a Water Saver” by Justin Roslinda at Orcutt Academy High School.

The winners were announced publically at the Awards Ceremony on May 1, 2019 at the Parks Plaza Theater in Buellton where all videos were screened and students were awarded. All students and teacher advisors were acknowledged for their hard work and creativity that was put into creating their videos.

Fist Place Winner

Second Place and People’s Choice

Third Place Winner

Honorable Mention (North County)