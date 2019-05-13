Minuteman III Test Launched from Vandenberg

The U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base this week, in the second such test this month. At 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, the Minuteman III Missile left Vandenberg, traveling 4,200 miles across the Pacific to a target in the Marshall Islands. The launch was conducted by airmen from the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming. The launch comes just over a week after the team conducted a similar test of the Minuteman III from Vandenberg on May 1. The Air Force says the launches are not a response to world events or regional tensions.