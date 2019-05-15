‘Indy’ Wins 17 Awards in California Journalism Contest ‘Santa Maria Times,’ ‘Lompoc Record,’ ‘Santa Maria Sun’ Also Take Home Top Prizes

The Santa Barbara Independent took home 17 awards from this year’s statewide journalism contest put on by the California News Publishers Association. The paper won first place in the categories of Feature Story, Coverage of Business News, Illustration, and Special Section Cover, and it ranked among the top five winners for General Excellence, Writing, Investigative Reporting, Profile Story, Artistic Photo, and Sports Action Photo. The results were announced last Saturday in Long Beach. The Santa Maria Times and its sister publication, the Lompoc Record, won a total of 10 awards, while the Santa Maria Sun snagged six.