Curb the Carbon: Be the Solution to the Pollution

The rate at which carbon and other harmful greenhouse gasses are being released into the atmosphere is shocking. In Santa Barbara County and all of California, one of the biggest carbon contributors are cars. Throughout the recent years there have been many studies and reports on the effects of carbon emissions, specifically from automobiles, which has brought light to many ways to reduce the overall impact of daily drivers.



One of the AP Environmental Science classes at Santa Barbara High School, lead by Mr. José Caballero, has come up with a project called “Curb the Carbon” with the goal of teaching locals how they can reduce their carbon footprint and encouraging alternatives to daily driving. These students have been properly inflating locals’ car and bike tires, encouraging carpooling, and educating locals on how to use the Santa Barbara public transportation systems.



By implementing new ways to commute to school, these students will reduce the carbon emissions in Santa Barbara County and help prevent climate change.



On Memorial Day Weekend (May 25-27) at Home Depot, Riviera Towel Company, and the Montecito Vons from noon to 3:00pm, the “Curb the Carbon” students will be inflating car tires and educating people on how properly inflated tires reduce carbon emissions, save fuel, and save money.



For more information and to watch these students fight the carbon emissions battle, visit their website http://thegreenacademy.org/curb/ and follow them on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @curbthecarbon.

